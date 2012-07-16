BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
ISTANBUL, July 16 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) will apply for a banking licence in Turkey in August to set up a Turkish unit, Shoji Nakano, BTMU's head of Europe, Middle East and Africa said on Monday.
BTMU, a core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Japan's biggest banking group, will have a paid-in capital of $300 million and will be established in November 2012, starting to operate in October 2013, Nakano told reporters.
The bank will target Japanese firms in Turkey and is interested in project finance, mainly in energy and infrastructure, he said.
BTMU has been present in Turkey through a representative office since 1986. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago