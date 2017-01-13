ANKARA Jan 13 Turkey's banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday the Bank of China had received permission to open a deposit bank with Turkish lira funding in exchange for $300 million.

In a statement, the BDDK said the Bank of China had brought the "necessary capital" and would apply to start functioning shortly. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Birsen Altayli; Editing by Angus MacSwan)