ISTANBUL Jan 10 The head of Turkey's BDDK banking regulator, Mukim Oztekin, said on Thursday he expects 10-15 percent profit growth for the Turkish banking sector this year, according to state-run news agency Anatolian.

Turkish bank lending grew 16 percent last year, the BDDK said on Jan. 8. Combined profits jumped 19 percent to 21.8 billion lira ($12.3 billion) between January and November, the BDDK also said.

The central bank attempted a delicate balancing act for much of last year, seeking to reinvigorate domestic demand while keeping some control over rampant credit growth. ($1 = 1.7753 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)