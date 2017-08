ANKARA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Eximbank signed a $640 million syndication credit deal with international banks, the bank's chief executive said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We signed a $640 million syndication credit agreement with 23 banks from 11 countries in London. The belief in Turkey and its economy is strong, increasing," Adnan Yildirim wrote. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)