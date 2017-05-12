ISTANBUL May 12 Turkish banks will be less
profitable in the future as interest margins will fall, the
chairman of the Turkish banking association said on Friday.
Huseyin Aydin made the comment at the association's general
assembly in Istanbul. President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly
called on Turkey's banks to lower the cost of credit. Erdogan,
who favours growth through consumption, has railed against
interest rates, calling them a "means of exploitation".
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by
David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)