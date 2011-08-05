ISTANBUL Aug 5 The fall in profitability at Turkish banks reflects in particular recent hikes in reserve requirement ratios and a narrowing of net interest margins, Turkey's banking regulator BDDK Chairman Tevfik Bilgin told Reuters on Friday.

His comments came as the BDDK announced that Turkish banks net profit fell 15.2 percent year-on-year to 10.315 billion lira ($5.9 billion) in the first half.

It said banks' loans stood at 620.4 billion lira at the end of June, up 3.7 percent from 598.4 billion lira at the end of May. ($1 = 1.741 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin)