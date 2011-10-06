ISTANBUL Oct 6 Net profits of Turkey's banking sector fell 15 percent year-on-year in the January-August 2011 period to 12.72 billion Turkish lira ($6.8 billion), while total loans rose 22.8 percent since end-2010, the sector watchdog BDDK said on its website.

Turkey's banks are braced for lower profits this year after two years of strong profitability, after the central bank raised banks' required reserve ratios and the banking regulator raised costs in order to slow down rampant loan growth.

The central bank has said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25 percent this year, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010, but it looks increasingly difficult for it to remain within that target.

Turkish banks' capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.6 percent as of August, falling from a level of 19 percent last December. ($1 = 1.870 Turkish Lira) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)