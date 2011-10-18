ISTANBUL Oct 18 Turkish banks will turn more cautious in their lending as the economy slows down and risks rise, and an adjustment in banks reserves requirement ratios for 6 and 12 month deposits would be beneficial, the Turkish Banks Association said on Tuesday.

The central bank has revised RRRS to deter bank lending since December and keep credit growth in line with the central bank's favoured 25 percent level for 2011. The central bank has also said it would be prepared to ease all monetary policy instruments if the economy decelerates more rapidly than expected. The central banks monetary policy committee meets on Thursday. (Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore)