ISTANBUL Nov 10 Net profits of Turkey's banking sector fell 13.2 percent year-on-year in the January-September 2011 period to 14.62 billion lira ($8.18 billion), while total loans rose 39.1 percent since end-2010, the sector watchdog BDDK said on its website.

Following two years of strong profits, Turkey's banks were braced for downturn this year after the central bank raised banks' required reserve ratios in order to slow down rampant loan growth.

The central bank has said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25 percent this year, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010.

Turkish banks' capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.4 percent as of September, falling from a level of 19 percent last December.

