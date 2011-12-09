ISTANBUL Dec 9 Net profit in Turkey's banking sector fell 11.7 percent year-on-year in the January-October period to 16.54 billion lira ($8.95 billion), while total loans rose 37.5 percent year-on-year to 663.7 billion lira, sector watchdog BDDK said on its website.

Following two years of strong profits, Turkey's banks have been braced for a downturn this year after the central bank raised banks' required reserve ratios in order to slow down rampant loan growth.

The central bank has said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25 percent this year, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010.

Turkish banks' capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.6 percent as of October, falling from a level of 19 percent last December.

