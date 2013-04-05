BRIEF-LVenture board implements capital increase for EUR 0.7 mln
* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)
ISTANBUL, April 5 The Turkish banking sector's net profit jumped 25.3 percent year-on-year to 4.3 billion lira ($2.38 billion) in the January-February period, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday.
The sector's loans rose 19.2 percent to 815.3 billion lira during the same period, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 1.8034 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Prudential Retirement, a unit of Prudential Financial, and Rothesay Life have agreed a $1.2 billion longevity reinsurance agreement, their six transaaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, March 10 Eurozone banking shares hit their highest level since last January on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone on the economy.