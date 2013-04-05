ISTANBUL, April 5 The Turkish banking sector's net profit jumped 25.3 percent year-on-year to 4.3 billion lira ($2.38 billion) in the January-February period, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday.

The sector's loans rose 19.2 percent to 815.3 billion lira during the same period, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 1.8034 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)