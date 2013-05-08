ISTANBUL May 8 The Turkish banking sector's net profit jumped 16.3 percent year-on-year to 6.95 billion lira ($3.9 billion) in the first quarter, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Wednesday.

The sector's loans rose 4.9 percent to 833.5 billion lira during the same period, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)