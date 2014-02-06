ISTANBUL Feb 6 The Turkish banking sector's net profits rose 5.1 percent year-on-year to 24.73 billion lira ($11.05 billion) in 2013, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Thursday.

The sector's loans rose 5.8 percent from the end of 2012 to 1,047 billion lira at the end of 2013, watchdog data showed.

($1 = 2.2386 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)