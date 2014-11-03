ISTANBUL Nov 3 The Turkish banking sector's net profit stood at 18.75 billion lira ($8.43 billion) in the first nine months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector's loans stood at 1.19 trillion lira at the end of September, data from the watchdog showed.

(1 US dollar = 2.2250 Turkish lira) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)