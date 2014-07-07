ISTANBUL, July 7 The Turkish banking sector's net profit fell 11.5 percent year-on-year to 10.1 billion lira ($4.74 billion) in the first five months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector's loans rose 22.8 percent from the end of last year to 1.09 trillion lira at the end of May, watchdog data showed.

($1 = 2.1315 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Ece Toksabay)