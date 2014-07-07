BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
ISTANBUL, July 7 The Turkish banking sector's net profit fell 11.5 percent year-on-year to 10.1 billion lira ($4.74 billion) in the first five months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.
The sector's loans rose 22.8 percent from the end of last year to 1.09 trillion lira at the end of May, watchdog data showed.
($1 = 2.1315 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Ece Toksabay)
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.