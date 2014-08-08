BRIEF-Hana Financial eighth Special Purpose Acquisition to change co name to Mobiis
March 16 Hana Financial eighth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
ISTANBUL Aug 8 The Turkish banking sector's net profit fell 8.4 percent year-on-year to 12.5 billion lira ($5.79 billion) in the first half of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday.
The sector's loans stood at 1.12 trillion lira at the end of the first half from the end of last year, watchdog data showed.
(1 US dollar = 2.1588 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
March 16 Hana Financial eighth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Toyota Motor Europe - announces that it will invest a further 240 million STG in its Toyota manufacturing UK car plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire
* Japan's Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank say considering merging operations, nothing decided Further company coverage: (Reporting By William Mallard)