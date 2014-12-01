BRIEF-Kbc Group elects Rik Scheerlinck as Group's CFO
* Rik Scheerlinck, presently CEO of K&H Bank and Country CEO, hungary, will become a member of the Executive Committee and will succeed Luc Popelier as KBC Group CFO
ISTANBUL Dec 1 The Turkish banking sector's net profit stood at 20.77 billion lira ($9.36 billion) in the first ten months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.
The sector's loans stood at 1.18 trillion lira at the end of October, data from the watchdog showed.
($1 = 2.2200 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Rik Scheerlinck, presently CEO of K&H Bank and Country CEO, hungary, will become a member of the Executive Committee and will succeed Luc Popelier as KBC Group CFO
MILAN, March 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
SEOUL, March 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 17 *251.7 -210.3 -94.2 ^March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 1