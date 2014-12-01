ISTANBUL Dec 1 The Turkish banking sector's net profit stood at 20.77 billion lira ($9.36 billion) in the first ten months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector's loans stood at 1.18 trillion lira at the end of October, data from the watchdog showed.

($1 = 2.2200 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)