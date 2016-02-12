BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Feb 12 Turkey's banking sector could see profits increase by 30 percent this year, presidential adviser Yigit Bulut said on Friday in a live interview with state television.
The number differed sharply with a forecast of a 10 percent rise from the head of the Banks Association of Turkey. Profits at Turkish banks rose 6 percent in 2015, according to the state Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency.
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, the government's economy czar, said non-performing loans may be somewhat high this year. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017