ISTANBUL Feb 12 Turkey's banking sector could see profits increase by 30 percent this year, presidential adviser Yigit Bulut said on Friday in a live interview with state television.

The number differed sharply with a forecast of a 10 percent rise from the head of the Banks Association of Turkey. Profits at Turkish banks rose 6 percent in 2015, according to the state Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, the government's economy czar, said non-performing loans may be somewhat high this year.