ISTANBUL, June 2 Turkish banks' net profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier in the January-April period, data from the banking watchdog showed on Tuesday.

The BDDK said net profit totalled 8.3 billion lira ($3.1 billion) in the first four months of the year, up from 7.63 billion in the same period last year.

Loans totalled 1.36 trillion lira at end-April, up from 1.09 trillion a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 2.6790 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)