ISTANBUL, June 29 Turkish banks' combined net profit rose to 10.92 billion lira ($4.07 billion) in the January-May period from 10.1 billion a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Monday.

The BDDK said banks' assets at the end of 2.18 trillion lira, up from 1.79 trillion a year earlir. Loans totalled 1.37 trillion lira at end-May, up from 1.09 trillion a year earlier, it said.

