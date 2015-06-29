BRIEF-Greentown Service Group says FY profit attributable was RMB 285.5 mln
* FY revenue achieved rmb3.72 billion, a growth of 27.5% year-on-year
ISTANBUL, June 29 Turkish banks' combined net profit rose to 10.92 billion lira ($4.07 billion) in the January-May period from 10.1 billion a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Monday.
The BDDK said banks' assets at the end of 2.18 trillion lira, up from 1.79 trillion a year earlir. Loans totalled 1.37 trillion lira at end-May, up from 1.09 trillion a year earlier, it said.
($1 = 2.68 lira) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* FY revenue achieved rmb3.72 billion, a growth of 27.5% year-on-year
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.