ISTANBUL Nov 2 Turkish banks' combined net profit dipped 0.2 percent to 18.6 billion lira ($6.6 billion) in the first nine months of the year, data from the BDDK banking watchdog showed on Monday.

The BDDK said bank assets at the end of September stood at 2.4 trillion lira while loans totalled 1.48 trillion lira. ($1 = 2.8148 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)