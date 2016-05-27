ISTANBUL May 27 Turkish Banks' Association Chairman Huseyin Aydin said on Friday that the banking sector's non-performing loans were at manageable levels.

Speaking at the association's general assembly in Istanbul, Aydin also said that the country's BDDK banking watchdog should act on regulations which are slowing equity capital growth. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)