BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL May 31 Turkish banks' combined net profit rose to 10.97 billion lira ($3.7 billion) in the January-April period from 8.29 billion a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Tuesday.
The BDDK said banks' assets at the end of 2.4 trillion lira, up from 2.2 trillion a year earlier. Loans totalled 1.52 trillion lira at end-April, up from 1.36 trillion a year earlier, it said.
Non-performing loans stood at 3.36 percent, from 2.85 percent a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 2.9523 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm