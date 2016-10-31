BRIEF-Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate to swing to profit in FY2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 19 million yuan to 23 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 112.4 million yuan year ago
ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkish banks' combined net profit jumped 55 percent to 29.04 billion lira ($9.37 billion) in January-September from the same period a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Monday.
That compared to 18.76 billion lira last year, the data showed.
The BDDK said banks' assets at the end of September stood at 2.53 trillion lira, up from 2.40 trillion a year earlier. Loans totalled 1.61 trillion lira at end-September, up from 1.48 trillion a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 3.0993 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (CXIG) USD300m 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 16 November 2016. The net proceeds of the bond issue will be used for g
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons