ISTANBUL, March 29 Net profit at Turkish banks rose 85 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, data from Turkey's BDDK banking regulator showed on Wednesday.

Turkish lenders, which include Isbank, Garanti and Akbank, posted net profits of 8.45 billion lira ($2.32 billion), the data showed, compared with 4.56 billion lira a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6448 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)