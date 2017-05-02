ISTANBUL May 2 Net profit at Turkish banks rose 65 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 13.5 billion lira ($3.82 billion), data from Turkey's BDDK banking regulator showed on Tuesday.

Turkish banks' assets stood at at 2.87 trillion lira and its loans at 1.83 trillion lira at the end of March, with their capital adequacy ratio at 16.05 percent. ($1 = 3.5385 liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler)