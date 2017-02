ISTANBUL Dec 1 Turkish Banking Association Chairman Huseyin Aydin said on Thursday the Turkish Central Bank's interest rate corridor policy was creating significant costs for the banking sector and the banking watchdog should take measures on the issue.

Speaking at a conference Aydin also said that he did not expect a significant deterioration in loan quality in 2012 and that loan growth was expected to slow to some 15-20 percent next year. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay)