ISTANBUL Feb 6 Growth in Turkish bank
loans slowed to less than 27 percent year-on-year at the end of
January, adding to signs of an economic slowdown after a year of
unorthodox monetary policy by the central bank aimed at
preventing overheating.
The figures were sharply above numbers of closer to 10
percent given by central bank governor Erdem Basci last month
and were not directly comparable. But they gave
the same indication of a steady easing of the loan growth which
drove Turkey's double-digit economic expansion a year ago.
Loan growth stood at 26.37 percent from a year earlier as of
Jan. 27, declining from 27.86 percent a week earlier, according
to the weekly data published by banking regulator BDDK.
Year-on-year loans growth stood at 29.50 percent at the end
of 2011, above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth
for the full year.
The central bank had said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25
percent in 2011, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010,
fuelling demand for imports that have led to worryingly high
external deficits.
The nominal figures provide the basis for the Turkish central
bank's considerations on monetary policy, although it tends to
refer publicly to numbers adjusted for shifts in exchange rates.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Patrick Graham)