ISTANBUL Feb 6 Growth in Turkish bank
loans slowed to less than 27 percent year-on-year at the end of
January, adding to signs of an economic slowdown after a year of
unorthodox monetary policy by the central bank aimed at
preventing overheating.
High credit growth has fuelled demand for imports that have
led to worryingly high external deficits.
Loan growth stood at 26.37 percent from a year earlier as of
Jan. 27, declining from 27.86 percent a week earlier, according
to the weekly data published by banking regulator BDDK.
Using the latest data, economists calculate that total loan
growth, exchange-rate adjusted and excluding loans to the
financial sector, was running at around 14 percent, based on a
four-week rolling average.
The central bank has not set a formal target for loan growth
this year, but has implied that it is factoring in a 4-week
rolling average of between 10-15 percent in 2012, in line with
the BDDK data.
Central bank governor Erdem Basci, speaking at Davos in late
January, said credit growth was running at
roughly around 10 percent.
Last year, the central bank had used a year-on-year measure
rather than the 4-week data to target credit growth.
Year-on-year loans growth stood at 29.50 percent at the end
of 2011, above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth
for the full year, but slowing from 34 percent in 2010.
