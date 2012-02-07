ISTANBUL Feb 7 The Turkish banking sector's profit fell 10.3 percent in 2011 to 19.8 billion Turkish lira ($11.3 billion) from 22.1 billion a year ago, the head of the banking regulator told Reuters on Tuesday.

Banking sector loans rose 21.6 percent to 683 billion lira in the same period, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) Chairman Tevfik Bilgin said.

Bilgin also said "cautious optimism" should be the common point in expectations and forecasts regarding the sector in 2012.

($1 = 1.7587 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay)