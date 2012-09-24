ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Turkey's BDDK banking regulator chairman Mukim Oztekin said on Monday the watchdog did not see any near-term risk to the banking sector's growth from the domestic market.

Speaking at the Istanbul Finance Summit, Oztekin said banks' pricing practices needed to be simplified and that the watchdog did not expect a slowdown in the economy to be lasting. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)