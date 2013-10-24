(Repeats to fix formatting. No change to text.)

* Rise in funding costs to hit third-quarter profits

* Regulation to curb credit card use to hit from Q4

* Garanti, Halkbank among first to report

By Dasha Afanasieva

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 Higher funding costs are expected to have squeezed Turkish bank profits in the third quarter and the outlook for the rest of the year looks little better, with new measures to curb consumer loan growth likely to take a toll.

Turkish banks start reporting results this week for July-September, a period in which the average cost of funding rose to 6.26 percent from 5.15 percent as the central bank tightened liquidity conditions to protect the lira.

According to Reuters polls, two of Turkey's biggest lenders, Garanti and Halkbank, the first to report figures, will see net profit margins contract some 30 percent.

"This will be the worst quarter in two years if you exclude exceptionals," said Ates Buldur, Istanbul-based banking analyst at Credit Suisse.

"But in the longer term the rise in interest rates could be positive for Turkish banks as higher net interest income will more than compensate for the increase in operating costs and deterioration in asset quality."

Third-quarter net interest margins, which measure the difference between what the banks receive in interest and what they pay, are expected to fall across the board.

Several analysts also highlighted the mismatch in the banking sector between maturity terms for assets and liabilities - where deposits have an average maturity of about 60 days while loan maturities can be up to 10 years - as a factor.

"We believe bank earnings will shrink as much as 29 percent quarter on quarter (a fall of 14 percent year on year), as the spike in interest rates ... and the maturity mismatch influence hit interest margins," Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients.

Beyond the third quarter, government efforts to rebalance the economy away from consumption-led growth are likely to eat further into bank earnings.

Turkey introduced measures this month to try to control rampant consumer loan growth and lift its domestic savings rate from historic lows, a further front in its battle to reduce a gaping current account deficit.

The latest measures, which came into effect on Oct. 9, after the end of the third quarter, include higher risk weightings for credit card loans, making them more costly for lenders due to the necessary higher provisions.

Banks with big credit card portfolios such as Akbank , Garanti Bank, Yapi Kredi and Isbank , the country's biggest lender, are expected to be hit hardest by these changes.

Consumer loan growth is running at around 26 percent in Turkey, well above the central bank's 15 percent reference rate, while the savings rate has dwindled to a record low of 12.6 percent of output, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said earlier this month.

Consumer expenditure has worsened the country's current account deficit, which makes it more vulnerable to a reduction in cheap funding expected when the U.S. Federal Reserve scales back its $85 billion monthly stimulus.

The Turkish central bank has been reluctant to increase policy rates and instead has used a complex structure of cancelling one-week repo auctions and holding foreign exchange sales, pushing up the cost of funding for banks.

Garanti is expected to report figures later on Thursday, with Halkbank publishing numbers before the end of the month. (Additional reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mark Potter)