ISTANBUL, March 2 The Turkish banking sector's net profit was 2.15 billion lira ($856.16 million) in January, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector's loans rose to 1.26 trillion lira in January from 1.24 trillion lira at the end of last year, watchdog data showed. Comparative figures were not immediately available.

The sector's total profit was 24.66 billion lira in 2014.

($1 = 2.5112 liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)