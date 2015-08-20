FRANKFURT Aug 20 Turkey's banking system needs
to prepare for an end to rapid lending growth and faces some
risk from rising external funding needs, while western Balkan
banks may struggle with bad loans, an ECB paper says.
Turkey enjoyed rapid economic growth of almost 9 percent in
2011, but the pace slowed to just 2.9 percent last year and
economists see that sustained this year, missing the
government's 4 percent target..
Growth may accelerate next year but only slightly and
investment growth may remain muted due to lack of structural
reforms, Europe's weak economy and violence across Turkey's
borders in Syria and Iraq.
The study, which is not the official view of the European
Central Bank, says Turkish banks are generally strong but their
large government bond holdings expose them to the risk of
sovereign debt shocks. A big increase in foreign currency loans
to corporations is also a vulnerability, the authors said.
"The main challenge going forward will be to achieve a 'soft
landing' as regards the pace of credit extension, both as
regards the headline rate as well as in the specific segment of
foreign exchange lending to the corporate sector," said the
paper, which examined banks in potential European Union member
countries.
Still, banks' ability to withstand shocks appears high due
to considerable capital buffers and relatively high
profitability, the paper added.
In the Balkans, several countries face financial stability
risks linked to weak economic dynamics and a high rate of
non-performing loans.
"Albania, Serbia and Montenegro appear as particularly
vulnerable in this regard," the paper said, also noting high
loan-to-deposit ratios in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.
