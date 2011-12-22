ISTANBUL Dec 22 Turkey's banking sector is expected to grow 15 percent in assets and loan growth is seen at 16.6 percent, state-run lender Vakifbank's chief executive officer Suleyman Kalkan said on Thursday.

Turkish bank loans have grown 27.23 percent so far in 2011, and asset growth was up 30.6 percent by the end of October, compared to the same period last year.

Kalkan said earlier on Thursday that he expected around a 10 percent increase in its net profit in 2011. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)