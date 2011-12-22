(Adds details)

ISTANBUL Dec 22 Growth in assets and loans in Turkey's banking sector will slow down and bank profits may decline in 2012, largely due to measures taken by the central bank, state-run lender Vakifbank's Chief Executive Officer Suleyman Kalkan said on Thursday.

Growth in bank loans is expected to slow in 2012 to 16.6 percent on the year, Kalkan said at a news conference.

Turkish bank loans have grown 27.23 percent so far in 2011, data up to Dec. 9 showed, above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for the full year. Year-on-year, bank loans were up 33.17 percent up.

To rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current account deficit, Turkey's central bank has ramped up required reserve ratios (RRRs) on banks' lira deposits, while keeping interest rates at a historic low of 5.75 percent to deter foreign capital inflows.

Earlier in October, the bank said it was lowering banks' forex RRRs to encourage a lengthening of maturities, in a move to provide some $1.3 billion in liquidity to the market.

Bank loans expanded 34 percent in 2010, fuelling demand for imports that have led to worryingly high external deficits.

The banking regulator has imposed higher charges on banks whose consumer loans exceed 20 percent of total loans and changed its method for calculating consumer credit risk in relation to capital adequacy ratios.

Vakifbank expects around a 10 percent increase in its net profit this year, whereas profit of the banking sector as a whole is expected to drop around 10 percent for the same period, Kalkan said.

The bank's net profit rose 41 percent in the third quarter to 316.1 million lira ($167.34 million).

Turkish banking sector is expected to post asset growth of 15 percent next year, Kalkan said, compared to 30.6 percent from October-end this year. ($1 = 1.8890 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ron Askew)