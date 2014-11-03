(Adds details)

ISTANBUL Nov 3 The Turkish banking sector's net profit was down 5 percent to 18.75 billion lira ($8.43 billion) year-on-year in the first nine months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector's loans grew 20 percent to 1.19 trillion lira at the end of September, data from the watchdog showed. Total assets rose 17 percent from the same period of a year ago, rising to 1.93 trillion lira.

(1 US dollar = 2.2250 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)