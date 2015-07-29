ANKARA, July 29 Full-year profit forecasts for the Turkish banking sector look set to be lowered in coming days, with second-quarter results expected to confirm the impact of a slowing economy, political uncertainty and a weaker lira.

The Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) forecast average net profit growth of 8 percent for banks in 2015 at the start of the year, while some research analysts had even higher expectations of around 10 to 14 percent.

But with falls in the lira of almost 16 percent against the dollar this year - one of the worst major emerging markets performers - and rising interest rates, many analysts have now lowered their forecasts to around 3 to 6 percent.

Is Invest analyst Kutlug Doganay said his brokerage had already cut its forecast for net profit growth in the sector this year to 10 percent from 12, and was likely to lower it further to 6 percent after second-quarter results were announced.

"In line with the stagnation in the economy, there is a deterioration in banks' asset quality," he told Reuters.

Major banks are due to begin releasing second-quarter results on Thursday.

Political uncertainty has weighed on the investment climate this year, particularly after the ruling AK Party lost its majority in parliament for the first time in more than a decade in a June election, depriving it of the ability to govern alone.

Coalition talks have since made little concrete progress, increasing the prospects of a snap election, which could further sour the climate for new investment and hit bank profits.

"We would prefer a coalition, or at least a minority government," said Global Securities banking analyst Sevgi Onur.

Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it expected credit growth to decelerate due to weaker consumer confidence, investment and economic growth.

"The short-term structure of deposits and relatively high reliance on external debt remain important industry risks for Turkish banks," the ratings agency said in its mid-year update on the global credit outlook for banks.

Turkey's air strikes on Islamic State fighters in northern Syria and on Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq, launched last week, have raised further concerns about stability.

Earlier this month the World Bank cut Turkey's 2016 and 2017 economic growth forecasts to 3.5 percent, citing the uncertain political outlook and a gradually tightening global financial environment. It kept its 3 percent forecast for 2015, but said political uncertainty created downside risks.

Aykut Ahlatcioglu, analyst at Oyak Yatirim, said post-election uncertainty was slowing project financing. His brokerage has already revised its profit growth forecast for banks this year to 3 percent from 13 percent.

The sector's total net profit was 24.66 billion lira ($8.9 billion) in 2014, unchanged from the previous year.

($1 = 2.7590 liras)

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Pravin Char)