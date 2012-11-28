ISTANBUL Nov 28 A dozen Turkish banks under investigation for alleged collusion in setting loan rates have one month to submit their final defence to the country's competition regulator, sources close to the investigation said.

Turkey's Competition Board said last November it had launched an investigation into complaints of anti-competitive behaviour by the banks and that the probe would likely last one year.

"The banks will have to present their last written defence at this stage," one of the sources, who declined to be named, told Reuters on Tuesday. "They have a period of one month. They could get an extension if the banks ask for it."

The banks could face a maximum fine of up to 10 percent of total revenue if found guilty of collusion, although the regulator has never before imposed the maximum punishment in previous such cases.

The regulator has named the banks as: Akbank, Denizbank, Finansbank, HSBC, ING , TEB, Garanti, Halkbank , Isbank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi and state-owned Ziraat Bank.

Garanti Chief Executive Officer Ergun Ozen declined to comment. Officials from the other banks could either not immediately be reached or had no immediate comment.

Competition Board chairman Nurettin Kaldirimci told Reuters in August that a verdict in the probe was due at the beginning of next year.

In a separate case last year, the board fined Akbank, Garanti, Isbank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi, Denizbank and Finansbank a total of 72 million lira ($40 million) over anti-competitive practices. ($1=1.7959 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mike Nesbit)