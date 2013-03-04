ISTANBUL, March 4 Turkey's competition regulator
will hand down "fair and measured" fines to lenders found guilty
in a rate-setting probe and not all of the dozen banks under
investigation will necessarily be affected, the deputy prime
minister said.
The Competition Board last week heard defence arguments from
a dozen banks accused of collusion in setting loan rates and is
expected to announce a final verdict in the coming weeks.
Last August the Board accused the banks of agreeing on
maximum deposit rates, the increase in interest rates on credit
cards, and the commissions and fees for credit card services.
If found guilty of violating competition rules, they could
be fined up to 10 percent of their turnover, although the Board
has never applied a sanction of more than 0.5 percent of
turnover in previous such cases.
"When you calculate 10 percent of banks' turnover, you get
very high numbers ... I believe the Competition Board will be
fair and measured," Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan was quoted
as saying in several Turkish newspapers on Monday.
"Some of the banks may not even receive fines, that's for
the Board to decide," he said, adding that competition rules for
banks may need to be changed after the probe is completed.
The banks being investigated by the Board are Denizbank
, Finansbank, ING Bank and TEB
, Akbank, HSBC's Turkey unit, Halk Bank
, Vakifbank, Ziraat Bank, Garanti Bank
, Is Bank and Yapi Kredi Bank.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)