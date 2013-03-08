GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
ANKARA, March 8 Turkey's Competition Board said on Friday it had found evidence of violations in an investigation into alleged collusion in setting loan rates among banks.
The Competition Board last week heard defence arguments from a dozen banks accused of violating competition rules and had been expected to announce a final verdict in the coming days.
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)