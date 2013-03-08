* Total fine 1.12 billion lira

* Regulator says does not believe cartel formed

* Garanti Bank says will appeal

By Orhan Coskun

ANKARA, March 8 Turkey's competition watchdog fined a dozen of the country's banks a total of $620 million on Friday for collusion on interest rates, the largest penalty it has imposed on the banking sector.

Garanti Bank received the largest fine of 213 million lira. The bank's chief executive Ergun Ozen said the fine was too high.

"The banking sector is one of the most competitive, and we don't set any rates together," he told Reuters. "We will appeal the decision."

The regulator - the Competition Board - had opened its investigation into complaints of anti-competitive behaviour in November 2011. The banks were accused of agreeing maximum deposit rates, interest rate increases on credit cards, and commissions and fees for card services.

In its ruling, the watchdog stopped short of accusing the banks of operating a cartel and the fines were smaller than the $2 billion total that some industry officials had expected.

The Board could have imposed fines of up to 10 percent of turnover, although it has never applied a sanction of more than 0.5 percent of turnover in previous such cases.

The regulator said the individual fines varied between 0.3 percent and 1.5 percent of turnover.

"The board disagreed ... that a cartel was formed and therefore the fines were lower," a senior official from the regulator told Reuters.

The bank chiefs had denied being involved in a cartel when they gave their final defence in the investigation last week.

Akbank was fined 172 million lira, Yapi Kredi was fined 150 million lira, Ziraat Bank 148 million and Isbank 147 million.

The other banks fined included Denizbank, Finansbank, ING Bank and TEB, HSBC's Turkey unit, Halkbank, Vakifbank.

Banking shares were under pressure for much of February due to concern about the level of fines to be imposed, although they recovered after Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said the penalties would be "fair and measured."

The Board's ruling came after the Istanbul stock exchange had closed on Friday.