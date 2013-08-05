ISTANBUL Aug 5 The Turkish banking sector's net profit jumped 19.7 percent year-on-year to 13.86 billion lira ($7.2 billion) in the first half of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector's loans rose 15.9 percent from the end of last year to 921.2 billion lira at the end of June, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 1.9255 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)