ISTANBUL Dec 6 The Turkish banking sector's net profit jumped 11.6 percent year-on-year to 21.7 billion lira ($10.65 billion) in the first ten months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday.

The sector's loans rose 29.4 percent from the end of last year to 990.5 billion lira at the end of October, watchdog data showed.

($1 = 2.0369 Turkish liras)