BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Feb contracted sales about RMB1.04 bln
* Contracted sales value in february 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1.036 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Dec 6 The Turkish banking sector's net profit jumped 11.6 percent year-on-year to 21.7 billion lira ($10.65 billion) in the first ten months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday.
The sector's loans rose 29.4 percent from the end of last year to 990.5 billion lira at the end of October, watchdog data showed.
($1 = 2.0369 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
* Contracted sales value in february 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1.036 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 group of leading industrialised nations meet in Germany next week for the first time since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: