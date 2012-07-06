ISTANBUL, July 6 The Turkish banking sector's net profit in the first five months of 2012 rose 14.1 percent on the year to 9.62 billion lira ($5.32 billion), banking regulator data showed on Friday.

Banking sector loans increased 22 percent to 730.2 billion lira ($404 billion) at the end of January-May period, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) figures showed. ($1 = 1.8090 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)