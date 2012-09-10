UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL, Sept 10 The Turkish banking sector's net profit in the first seven months of 2012 rose 12.1 percent year on year to 13.402 billion lira ($7.46 billion), data from the banking regulator showed on Monday.
Banking sector loans increased 8.8 percent to 742.8 billion lira at the end of the January-July period, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) figures showed. ($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts