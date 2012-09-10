ISTANBUL, Sept 10 The Turkish banking sector's net profit in the first seven months of 2012 rose 12.1 percent year on year to 13.402 billion lira ($7.46 billion), data from the banking regulator showed on Monday.

Banking sector loans increased 8.8 percent to 742.8 billion lira at the end of the January-July period, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) figures showed. ($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)