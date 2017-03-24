ANKARA, March 24 The rise in Turkish banks' profits this year may not be as high as the 44 percent increase in 2016, the general manager of Turkish lender TEB said on Friday.

Demand for loans has been rising as of the first quarter after a difficult year in 2016, Umit Leblebici told Reuters, and further rise was seen in the coming quarters. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay)