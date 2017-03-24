BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
ANKARA, March 24 The rise in Turkish banks' profits this year may not be as high as the 44 percent increase in 2016, the general manager of Turkish lender TEB said on Friday.
Demand for loans has been rising as of the first quarter after a difficult year in 2016, Umit Leblebici told Reuters, and further rise was seen in the coming quarters. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.