BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
ISTANBUL May 5 Turkey may set up a new bank or transform its existing development bank to support technology investments, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday.
On the sidelines of a forum in Istanbul, Simsek told reporters that the issue would be taken up after May. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million