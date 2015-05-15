(Recasts, adds details)
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL May 15 Turkey has appointed a veteran
Islamic banker to oversee its $820 billion banking industry,
reflecting Ankara's drive to bolster Islamic finance and
potentially raising further concern about political influence
over the sector.
Mehmet Ali Akben, the new president of the BDDK watchdog,
was quoted as saying that Islamic lenders would bolster the
financial industry, in line with the "New Turkey" - a term
coined by President Tayyip Erdogan and referring to his vision
for a fast-growing economy and a more religious society.
"In the New Turkey process, the industry will adopt new
policies in line with the state policies," Akben was quoted as
saying by state-run Anadolu Agency. "The BDDK will be stronger
... and will involve all segments of the sector."
The government announced his appointment in its official
gazette on Friday, two weeks after the former chief passed away.
Secular banks dominate the Turkish banking sector, with the
main players including Isbank, Akbank,
Garanti, Ziraat and Halkbank.
Islamic banks account for about 5 percent of total banking
sector assets.
The government issued a debut $1.5 billion Islamic bond
three years ago and last year presented a legislative framework
to encourage publicly owned Islamic banks. It wants Islamic
banks to double their assets to $100 billion by 2023.
The Turkish constitution stipulates that the banking
watchdog is an independent institution.
However, regulators' takeover of the management of Islamic
lender Bank Asya in February raised concerns about
political interference in the sector.
FEUD
Bank Asya's profits and capital base had been eroded after
it became caught up in a feud between Erdogan and a U.S.-based
cleric whose followers founded the lender.
The government said at the time that the regulators' move to
take control was not politically driven and that the bank had
failed to meet legal criteria.
However Standard & Poor's said the incidents surrounding the
bank showed the potential for political risk to spill into the
financial system.
Akben worked at various Islamic financial institutions for
more than 20 years, including Kuwait Finance's Turkish branch
Kuwait Turk. He most recently worked at another financial
regulator, the Saving Deposit Insurance Fund.
The new BDDK chief takes over at a time when Turkish banks
are grappling with slower economic growth at home in recent
years.
Banks' return on equity (ROE) averaged 11.4 percent in 2014
and could fall to 10.4 percent this year, according to the
industry group. Global emerging market banks
average an ROE of around 14 percent according to Thomson Reuters
data.
They also face a fall-out from the lira currency's tumble
this year, Moody's warned this week, saying the sell-off could
push up loan repayments on foreign-currency loans, ultimately
hitting bank credit profiles.
Akben's predecessor Mukim Oztekin had been on leave since
November last year due to health issues.
Although Akben's appointment had been decided in March, it
was not announced until Friday, two weeks after Oztekin's death.
In the interim period, the BDDK had been run by Mutalip
Unal, vice president of the watchdog.
