HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
ANKARA, April 26 Turkey's state Privatisation Administration said it cancelled the auction for an 80 percent stake in the Baskent Gaz gas distribution company on Thursday after all four groups withdrew from bidding.
The bidders to withdraw were Akfen Holding ; a consortium of Aygaz and Fernas; STFA Yatirim Holding; and a consortium of the companies Kolin, Cengiz and Limak.
The initial price in the open-bidding auction had been set at $626 million. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.